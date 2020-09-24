Among Us 2 is canceled; original game

InnerSloth confirms that they will not develop the long-awaited sequel, but will instead focus on making the current video game the experience they want.

Among Us 2 has been officially canceled. PuffballsUnited, co-founder of InnerSloth, has declared through an official statement the situation around what is already one of the biggest phenomena of 2020 in the video game industry. The objective of the study is to improve the current product and focus its efforts fully on the title that we can download on PC and iOS or Android mobile devices.

“The main reason we were launching a sequel is because the code of Among Us 1 is very outdated and is not created to support the addition of great new content,” he begins by saying to make it clear that an eventual second episode only responded to a technological necessity that cannot assume the title that everyone is currently playing.

“However, seeing so many people playing Among Us 1 makes us really want to continue supporting the game and take it to the next level. We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and, therefore, put all our efforts into improving Among Us 1 ”, he continues.



