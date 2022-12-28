Many royal fans and supporters of the crown welcome Meghan Markle as a copy of the late Princess Diana. Prince Harry echoed the same sentiments in the Netflix documentary series “Harry and Meghan.” He said that, like his late mother, Markle also radiates warmth, empathy, compassion and confidence.

As the Duke of Sussex was calculating the similarities between the late Princess of Wales and his wife, he managed to offend the body language expert Believing Bruce. The expert believes that it is perfectly normal for Prince Harry to look for his late mother in his wife. The trauma of the royal prince is real, and therefore his need for a mother figure is not unusual. However, Bruce pointed out one glaring difference between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana.

How does Meghan Markle differ from the late Princess of Wales?

According to a body language expert, Princess Diana sharply condemned photographers for snapping her children. She was very protective of Prince Harry and Prince William and therefore tried to keep herself and her children away from the cameras. In the documentary series, the Duke and Duchess also shared clips of the late royal family arguing with the media over their surveillance of her and the royal princes. However, the same cannot be said about Meghan Markle.

“Meghan Markle is an actress. She’s used to the spotlight, and she needs cameras. It was part of her career. When it comes to this aspect, the difference between Diana and Megan can’t be more poles apart,” the expert said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seen their children, Archie and Lilibet, many times in Netflix documentaries. The couple shared some personal family moments while discussing their life at their home in Montecito in California.

Meanwhile, Bruce also caught one moment in a documentary series that could cause trouble for the royal family. In one scene, Markle was asked if she wanted to do something that would annoy the royal family. The “Force Majeure” graduate reacted strangely when she looked down with a smile and touched her nose. Speaking of the same, the body language guru stated that it was a powerful action and could be a sign of a few more bombs for the royal family in the future.

Do you believe Meghan Markle is a people’s princess, just like the late Princess Diana? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.