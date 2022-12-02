Amnesia Trailer: The Bunker Reveals The Horror of The First World War With a “Half-Open World”

Frictional Games — developer of Soma and Amnesia — introduced Amnesia: The Bunker, a first-person horror set during the First World War.

Release of Amnesia: The Bunker for PC, Xbox and PlayStation is scheduled for March 2023. It tells the story of a French soldier during World War I who finds himself trapped in a dark bunker with a “dynamic and ubiquitous monster that reacts to the player’s actions.”

“In the role of French soldier Henri Clement, you are armed with a revolver, a noisy dynamo flashlight and other meager supplies that can be collected and manufactured along the way,” the Amnesia page says.: The Bunker on Steam. passing is the same” because of randomized behavior.

“Constantly harassed by a threat reacting to your every move and sound, you must adapt your playing style to withstand hell,” the page continues. “Every decision will change the outcome of the game’s reaction. Actions entail consequences.”

You can watch the first trailer of Amnesia: The Bunker is below.

The developer of Frictional Games describes the game as a “semi-open world” and says that research, experiments and resource collection are necessary to complete The Bunker. While the previous Amnesia games were quite linear, the need to get supplies was the basis of the series, which debuted in 2010.

The last Amnesia game was Rebirth 2020, which we liked in our review. “An exciting adventure with many plot twists that will stay in your memory,” our review described, praising the level design and atmosphere of the game, but criticizing some repetitive chase sequences.

As for other terrible news, The Callisto Protocol was launched today (December 2), but was met with critical feedback from players. The game currently has “mostly negative” user feedback on Steam due to numerous reports of stuttering and performance issues in the game.