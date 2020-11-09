AMLO USA describes the work of Mexicans

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador recognized the Mexican migrants who earn their living working in the United States.

“Extraordinary, the migrants are giving the country a lot, in a very sad circumstance because they had to leave the country due to lack of opportunities and now, after not having conditions in their country to progress, get ahead, now that they can having a job in the United States and saving money, they are sending support to their families, it is an act of heroism, “the president said in his morning conference.

López Obrador considered that the best recognition that can be made to compatriots, more than sculptures and monuments, is to increasingly improve the care and protection provided to them through the consular network.

“Do not abandon them, and that is what we are doing, protecting our countrymen,” said the Tabasco.

He assured that since his government began, in the United States there is more respect for Mexican migrants.

“It has become clear that the treatment in recent years, since we are in government, from the US authorities, has been a little more respectful towards Mexicans,” he said.

López Obrador reiterated that this year in Mexico there will be a record of remittances, about 40 billion dollars, which will mean an increase of 10 percent compared to what was received in 2019, despite the epidemic.

Those 40 billion, he said, reach 10 million families, and they are helping us a lot for the economic reactivation and strengthening the consumption capacity of the people, especially the most humble.

López Obrador said that coupled with these remittances are government aid, well-being programs, which he estimates will reach 70 percent of the population.

“I calculate that 70 percent of the population receives something from the budget, 70 percent of the population is my goal, my purpose, and on December 1 I will report if we have already reached 70 percent of the households receive at least one support, a part of the national budget, which is benefiting ”, he stated.



