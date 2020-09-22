AMLO movement seeks volunteers for a sit-in in CDMX

After it was denounced on social networks that the anti-AMLO movement has empty the tents on Juárez and Reforma avenues in Mexico City, a video was released showing a woman trying to “recruit” people to occupy them and protest to demand the resignation of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Please we need volunteers to stay and occupy the stores that we are setting up in Reforma,” said a woman through a loudspeaker on Paseo de la Reforma, one of the main avenues of Mexico City, and right where members of the Frente Nacional AntiAMLO (FRENAA) have been holding their sit-in since last weekend.

And it is that on Monday, videos and photographs of the sit-in against López Obrador circulated on social networks, where the tents looked empty.

Members of FRENAA hold a sit-in in Mexico City to demand the resignation of President López Obrador. One of its main leaders, Gilberto Lozano, left the sit-in, citing health problems.

On Monday, AMLO asked opponents to sleep in the campaign houses set up in Reforma, just as he did in 2006 when he denounced electoral fraud.



