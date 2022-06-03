Amid the high-profile revelations in the trial of Then Chris Lee about the Chair fraud

After a lengthy federal investigation that began back in 2017, at the end of 2019, a married reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with bank fraud and tax evasion. speech) in introductory statements. Since then, many sensational revelations have emerged in various witness statements, including the wild amount of money the defendants allegedly needed to fund their lavish lifestyle every month, and how Todd’s once-ex-daughter had an outburst on the podium that reportedly angered the jury. Despite all the drama in the courtroom, the stars of “Chrisley Knows the Best” are nevertheless as happy as ever in the first trailer for the show’s 9th season.

In truth, it’s been like a hot minute since the USA Network reality show was on the air. (The eighth season ended in March 2021.) However, the new clip shown above shows the Chrisley family up to the same old shenanigans in the south. Obviously, there’s another prank war going on, and Nanny Faye (as usual) stands out as the biggest prankster in this group. Not only has the 77-year-old been spotted in a Gothic ensemble from head to toe, she’s also been seen dragging her son Todd Chrisley to a party that appears to be swingers.

Obviously, season 9 of “Chrisley Knows Best” was filmed before the more recent fraud trial, so we don’t expect too much on that front in the upcoming episodes. In any case, the tone of the show is usually no different from silliness, as we can see in this trailer. Nevertheless, it is possible that the TV hosts will touch on serious topics or current controversies around them, especially given that USA Network has already given the green light to the show for the tenth season (which is due to air at the end of 2022). I mean, Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” caused a lot of noise when they documented almost all of Teresa Giudice’s own accusations of fraud and subsequent imprisonment.

During a recent trial, according to an insider, Todd Chrisley’s former business partner Mark Braddock (who traded immunity for his confession and testimony of committing bank fraud for the couple) claimed they had an affair that preceded the star’s fame on Chrisley Knows Best. According to him, at some point they gave in to a blackmailer who threatened to expose their relationship and fraudulent actions by paying them $38,000.

Moreover, last week, the mother of the reality TV star, also known as Nanny Faye, had to speak out against her owning 7C’s Productions, where the family received payments for Chrisley knows best. Presumably, the couple under investigation transferred ownership in order to further evade taxes. However, Faye’s nanny stated in court (also from Insider) that she doesn’t read any of the financial documents submitted to her because her role is just a “signer”. As for her involvement in financing Bentley for Todd and Julie Chrisley under her name, she hinted that she could have been informed about the purchase, but did not remember telling the prosecution during the speech:

I have a lot of age, a lot of water under the bridge. So I don’t remember some things.

On June 2, the defense stopped at its arguments. Todd and Julie Chrisley denied the charges against them and decided not to testify on their behalf in court. It is expected that the final debate will be held on June 3, after which the jury will begin discussing the verdict.

The premiere of the 9th season of “Chrisley knows the best” will take place on the US network on August 12. Let’s see if the outcome of the trial will cause the same joyful mood as the filming of the show, but despite this, fans can catch up in all previous seasons with “Peacock”. subscription.