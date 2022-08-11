Amid the Ezra Miller controversy, Warner Bros. Reportedly Has Three action Plans for The Flash

The DC Extended Universe is known for its on-camera and off-camera drama, and that’s certainly been the case lately. Fans are still worried about the news that the Batgirl movie is being canceled, and are worried about the fate of Andy Muscetti’s “Flash,” given his seemingly troubled star. Amid the controversy over Ezra Miller, Warner Bros. reportedly has three action plans for the highly anticipated Flash movie.

Ezra Miller has had a mixed year and has been involved in a number of disturbing incidents and arrests since the spring of 2022. This made many wonder if Warner Bros. would cancel. “Flash”, which reportedly has a budget of $200. millions and includes actors such as Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton and Michael Shannon. According to THR’s report, it’s not entirely out of the question, but the studio allegedly has three different scenarios in mind.

The first of these possible Flash plans is perhaps the most successful. According to this report, Warner Bros. in fact, he expects Ezra Miller to seek treatment for what was bothering them mentally. It is claimed that the “Fantastic Beasts” actor is being looked after by his mother, which may be a sign in the right direction. After seeking help for this scenario, Miller can give an on-camera interview explaining their behavior, and then limited press for The Flash. And after all this, the superhero movie will still be released, as planned, in June next year.

Now let’s talk about other possibilities. THR reports that Flash’s second plan is to simply release the film as planned, even if Ezra Miller doesn’t get any professional help. In this hypothetical scenario, Miller will not handle the press for the blockbuster and will be replaced by the DCEU Flash in any future projects.

Do you want to know what is behind door number 3? This is perhaps the most drastic measure of all, and people were afraid of it: to completely abandon the “Flash”. It is reported that this will happen if Ezra Miller’s disagreements and legal problems get even worse and make the release of the film untenable. Reshoots are not possible, as Miller plays several versions of the character throughout the upcoming blockbuster. As mentioned earlier, this will be a huge financial loss for Warner Bros, as soon after the budget of “Batgirl” was blown to the wind.

As mentioned earlier, Ezra Miller has been involved in a lot of controversy lately. It all started in the spring, when they were arrested in Hawaii because of various scuffles with local residents. Miller was also criticized for their relationship with the young activist Takota Iron Eyes, when her parents tried to find the actor and hand them documents. Miller was also the subject of harassment allegations from another family before being arrested on August 7 for burglary.

The Flash is currently expected to hit theaters on June 23, 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.