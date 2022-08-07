Amid reports of Pitt Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s divorce and news about children, Khloé Quietly broke up with their beau

Love can often be found in the air surrounding the Kardashian family, and these relationships often fuel the plots of reality shows that follow the famous family. But recent developments on the relationship front for the Kardashians include breakups, including the severing of ties between Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson after less than a year of living together. While this famous couple has dominated the headlines, including talk of Davidson’s plans to potentially want to start a family with Kim, another breakup in the Kardashian family has escaped attention a bit, and Khloe Kardashian is reportedly canceling a relationship with a mysterious new beau

News of Khloe Kardashian’s new relationship with a private investor hit the headlines almost two months ago, although details about the courtship remained relatively scarce (apart from the fact that Kim allegedly introduced the two of them at a dinner party). Well, this shouldn’t have happened, as a US Weekly source now quotes, which confirms:

Chloe and the private investor broke up. They broke up a few weeks ago, something just went wrong between them.

Perhaps the relationship between Khloe Kardashian and a private investor is having problems because she is still so strongly connected to her ex-boyfriend (and the father of her children) Tristan Thompson, who is currently a free agent in the NBA market. Fans who watched the first season of The Kardashians on Hulu were plunged into a paternity scandal involving Khloe and Tristan when it was revealed that he fathered a child with another woman while dating Khloe. (Viewers allegedly noticed his deception at the beginning of the season, so few were very surprised.)

Reconciliation between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be in the plans now that she has severed relations with this private investor. The two are linked again in the news because the surrogate mother was carrying their second child, a son. And in the US Weekly report on Chloe’s breakup, a second source is quoted:

Tristan [Thompson] would like nothing more than to get back to Chloe, so of course there’s jealousy in that.

On the other hand, The Hollywood Reporter notes that although Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child, they mostly don’t communicate about anything other than the needs of co-parenting, so perhaps this gap will remain permanent. Regardless of the status of the Kardashians’ personal life, you can guarantee that they will continue to generate headlines and use the content that fills their reality show. At the moment, all my faith belongs to Kourtney Kardashian and legendary drummer Travis Barker, who have the charming nickname Kravis. What’s not to like about it?