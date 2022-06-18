Amid reports of Ezra Miller’s future at DC EU, the former co-creator of Flash reacts to their legal troubles and reflects on their cancelled script

Being the long-awaited Warner Bros. superhero adaptation. And DC Comics, “The Flash” continues its race to the big screen, the main actor Ezra Miller is facing a number of legal problems. Over the past few months alone, actor Barry Allen has been arrested several times in Hawaii on charges that he endangered the minor daughter of a married couple. Warner has yet to make an official announcement about Miller’s future in the DC extended universe, but recent reports suggest the studio is seeking to sever ties with them. Amid speculation, the great comedian Grant Morrison, who once co-authored a draft script with Miller, speaks out about the actor’s situation and his rejected script.

Considering how closely Grant Morrison worked with the actor, it’s not surprising that he was asked how he feels about the star’s personal problems. Morrison recently reported that they are following the news about Miller. And the beloved comic book writer further explained that the person he’s been hearing about lately is not the one they once wrote the script with.:

I know they had these problems. I haven’t spoken to them for a while, and the last time I spoke was long before that. All I can say is that this is just not the person I know. I’ve heard the stories, just like everyone else. I just don’t know. Ezra cut off contact with almost everyone for a while. This is not the person they were. In no case were they aggressive. I just thought Ezra was a super-smart kid with so many talents. So all I can say is that I haven’t seen this side with them in any way.

Grant Morrison, who has “Batman”, “Fatal Patrol” and “Fantastic Four” on his account, teamed up with Ezra Miller in 2019 to write the script for “Flash”. directors at that time) took. During their conversation with Rolling Stone, Morrison explained his approach to the story and why Warner Bros. in the end, they decided not to continue it:

Well, there were several versions, and as far as I remember, Ezra just wasn’t happy with what they were getting at the time. And Ezra had a lot of ideas; they came to me with a book of ideas. And then we worked together. It really was just the two of us. They came here to Scotland and hung out, and we wrote this thing. I really liked it. Warner Bros. only gave us two weeks! It was cruelty, you know. It was hardcore. We had to be like Flash to do it, and they were looking for something completely different. I got paid and it was fun. It didn’t do the job they were looking for, which was franchising, creating things and bringing in other characters. It was a Flash story, so they didn’t want to use the multiverse and stuff. And that was the end.

The producers and current director Andy Musketti have made a bet on the multiverse. In the film, Barry Allen rushes back in time to prevent his mother’s death, but his actions will have far-reaching consequences. As teased in the first look, the hero will cross paths with Sasha Calle’s Supergirl and even meet Michael Keaton’s Batman. The release of the film will be the embodiment of the dream of Warner Bros., DC and energetic fans. Despite the hype, it’s hard not to pay attention to the current position of the main actor.

Most recently, the parents of teenage activist Tokata Iron Eyes filed legal documents in which they accused graduates of “It’s Good to be Quiet” of caring for their daughter and subjecting her to physical violence. Tokata has since denied her parents’ accusations via social media. Earlier this week, her mother and father filed a protective order in connection with the situation, and later this week another warrant was filed by the parents of a 12-year-old non-binary child. The couple claimed that the actor threatened their family and behaved inappropriately towards their child.

When these documents arrived, no one could find Ezra Miller. However, they turned to their now-deleted Instagram, where they posted memes mocking the authorities trying to find them. Deadline also reported last week that Warner Bros. We tried to get help from them, but now it seems that Miller will not participate in the future plans of DC Films.

Many are probably waiting tensely to see how the studio will officially solve the current situation. At the moment, many have already begun to think about potential successors, and fan art even presents Dylan O’Brien in the role. Superhero fans, Grant Morrison and others will surely be watching how things are going with Miller’s professional and personal problems.

“Flash” will finally be released in theaters on June 23, 2023.