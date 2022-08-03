Amid negative reaction, Marilyn Monroe’s estate defends Ana de Armas’ casting in blonde

Andrew Dominic previously said that his new movie “Blonde” might offend someone. When the new trailer for “Blonde” with Anna de Armas in the role of Marilyn Monroe was released, the audience found one special reason to be offended after hearing noticeable traces of the native accent of this Cuban-Spanish actress. Despite the negative reaction, the official agency Marilyn Monroe Estate defended de Armas’ choice in the Netflix movie.

Since “Blonde” is a book adaptation of the historical fiction novel by Joyce Carol Oates, this film was not approved by the Monroe heirs. However, according to Variety, Marilyn Monroe Estate owner Mark Rosen believes the trailer showed that Ana de Armas has what it takes to play a blonde bombshell and she can’t wait to see the new Netflix movie. Rosen said,

Any actor who steps into this role knows that he has big problems. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great candidate for the role as she conveys the glamour, humanity and vulnerability of Marilyn. We can’t wait to see the whole movie!

TMZ reported that in the new trailer for “Blonde”, de Armas’ “preserved accent” is clearly audible. In all the films of the 34-year-old actress, such as the role of Bond girl Paloma in “No Time to Die” and her latest action movie “The Gray Man”, the actor uses his natural voice. There was debate on Twitter, as some fans found her inability to hide her accent strange, as the pressure of taking on an iconic role in real life, as well as her performance, possibly with Oscar bait, should have been more inspiring through vocal training.

On the other hand, there were others who defended the “Blade Runner 2049” actor, as history has shown that not all performers have a perfect crossover with a different accent. The “Grey Man” star told The Times of London that she worked with a dialect coach for nine months and conducted ADR (automatic dialogue replacement) sessions to get the accent right. So it cannot be said that she did not make serious efforts. In addition, having a Cuban-Spanish actress capable of playing such a role may open up opportunities for other performers.

In addition to Marilyn Monroe’s estate, the author of “Blonde” praised Ana de Armas in an unfounded biographical drama for capturing her character’s point of view so well.

According to TMZ, the “Blonde” was deemed ambiguous due to the fact that she potentially used the life of the Some Like It Hot actor for shocking value. Andrew Dominick defended himself on this and said that the deeper meaning of his film is to show the public and personal “I” of this memorable star and how her childhood drama affected her.

Blonde also received an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content,” which limits its promotion and access.

Despite the negative reaction of Ana de Armas due to her accent in “Blonde”, the crew is certainly pleased to know that Marilyn Monroe does not find fault with the choice of actors. This caveat shouldn’t be too distracting if she can correctly portray the reasons why we love Marilyn Monroe and the internal upheavals she has faced in her life.

You can see Ana de Armas in the TV series “Blonde” in your Netflix subscription on September 28.