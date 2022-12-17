Amid family Feud, Meghan Markle Enjoys Gardening With Archie, Lilibet and Niece Ashley Hale

Meghan Markle has a complicated relationship not only with the royal family, but also with her father Thomas Markle. Her father and two half-siblings, Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr., did not appreciate her after marrying Prince Harry. Three family members have publicly criticized the former American actress for being a terrible daughter and sister and leaving the royal family.

Meghan Markle did not invite her half-siblings to the royal marriage in 2018, and her father missed the event due to health problems. Meanwhile, it was only through documentary series that viewers met Markle’s niece Ashley Hale. Unlike his mother Samantha Markle, Hale shares a touching relationship with the Duchess. Interestingly, the immigration lawyer also has a good relationship with the Sussex children, Archie and Lilibet. Fans were delighted with the clip, in which three cousins spend time with each other.

Twitter is thrilled with Meghan Markle and Ashley Hale

In one of the videos published in Harry and Meghan, viewers saw Meghan Markle and Ashley Hale picking tomatoes from the garden of the first in Montecito. The moment became more charming when Archie and Lilibet joined them. Helping their mother and sister, the two little royals looked cute. The short clip soon went viral on Twitter, with users praising Hale for not being as negative as her mother Samantha Markle.

Ashleigh is still so close to Meghan and its lovely to see.#HarryandMeghanNetflix https://t.co/Lo2VzeD1bD — Jacy 💙 (@JacyCraw) December 15, 2022

It says a lot about you Samantha Markle when your child refuses to speak to you and loves the aunt who you attacked and demeaned. #MeghanandHarryNetflix https://t.co/Qwn1vevbz9 — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) December 15, 2022

There were two other moments in the documentary series that hinted at the heartbreaking connection between Markle’s niece and her children. In one of the pictures, Hale was helping Archie make zucchini cupcakes, and in another picture she was looking after Lilibet.

At the end of 2021, Meghan Markle resumed a relationship with her niece. In the documentary series, the former American actress reflected on how close she was with an immigration lawyer when they went on trips and had a lot of fun. However, in 2018, there was a break in their relationship, as the palace refused Markle permission to invite her niece to the wedding.

What do you think about the connection between Meghan Markle and her step-niece? Leave your opinion in the comments below.