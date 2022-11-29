Amid Divorce and Presidential Chaos, Kanye West Finds Time to Have Dinner With Kim Kardashian’s Ex Ray Jay

After his anti-Semitic statements and a short-term ban on access to social networks, Kanye West hinted at his plans to run for president in 2024. The rapper received a negative reaction for attacking the Jewish community and making false statements. His remarks cost him partnerships with brands such as Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga, all of which have severed their contracts with rapper Donda. Despite the setbacks, the producer is determined to run for the presidential election next year. He also recently picked a fight with former President Donald Trump.

Amid all these contradictions, Ye still had time to catch up with his friend Ray J., who is also Kim Kardashian’s ex.

Kanye West has a snack with Ray Jay

The College Dropout rapper was spotted having dinner with his friend Ray Jay and right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Saturday. The duo arrived in casual clothes, trying to stay in the shadow of the dads. Ray Jay was wearing a big jacket and a bucket hat. Ye wore a baseball cap and ski mask to avoid the cameras.

They became friends online when the Sexy Can I singer supported Kanye West when he criticized Kris Jenner for her role in the infamous sex video. Ray Jay and Kim Kardashian dated from 2002 to 2006, and their sex video was leaked the following year. Ye shared a screenshot of Kim begging him to stop bothering her mom after he called her. Ray Jay took to the comments to further add that Chris was an “inspiration.” She also tried to ruin him for her own gain, and the 67-year-old man made him “sick.”

This strange turn of events marked the beginning of a friendship, and last month they were spotted at the release of Candice Owen’s documentary “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the BLM Rebellion.”

We definitely haven’t seen them getting closer, have you? Do you think their friendship will last long enough?