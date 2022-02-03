Amid Controversy, Spotify Announces 180 Million Subscriber Mark

Spotify released its last fiscal 2021 report last Tuesday (02). The company revealed that it has reached the mark of 406 million active monthly users (18% growth compared to the last quarter of 2020) and 180 million premium subscribers (16% growth).

In the document for shareholders, the music app pointed out that subscriber growth was mainly driven by Latin America. The company noted that the results of the last quarter were also benefited by partnerships such as the one with TecToy in Brazil, which sells devices preloaded with Spotify with a free 3-month trial.

The brand, which bills itself as the largest music and audio network in the world, explained that in 2021 it reached several new countries, including Venezuela, Libya, Iraq and Tajikistan. In all, the platform already serves 184 nations.

In terms of revenue, the brand closed last year with a collection of 9.6 billion euros (about R$ 57.9 billion at the current price), a growth of 23% compared to the 2020 result. As for gross profit, the company achieved a result of 2.5 billion euros (R$ 15 billion), an increase of 25% compared to two years ago.

Contents

In addition to the balance sheet, Spotify released some curiosities about the platform. The song most listened to in a single day was Easy on Me, by singer Adele, while the album with the most streams in 24 hours was Red, by Taylor Swift.

Ed Sheeran’s song Shape of You also broke a record in 2021. It was the first song to surpass 3 billion plays.

Still on the issue of content, the brand is defining itself as an environment for creators. “We want to be the best place for audio creators,” said CEO Daniel Ek. “We’re just scratching the surface of the creative potential in audio,” he added.

The company hopes to reach 50 million creators soon and said it will continue to invest in specific tools for podcasters, storytellers, as well as musicians. And responding to a recent controversy, Ek even said that he wants to allow people the freedom to create within the app’s ecosystem.