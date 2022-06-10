America’s Got Talent: Meet Singer Drake Milligan

Drake Milligan lit up the scene with his audition for the 17th season of America’s Got Talent. The multi-year talent show has been going on for many years, and Drake has never ceased to amaze the judges with his musical abilities. During his three-minute audition, he proved that he knows how to play for the audience and leave them fascinated.

The 24-year-old country singer from Fort Worth, Texas, confidently took the stage with his band, ready to perform and demonstrate his talent. He sang an original song called “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”. He immediately received applause, as he surprised the audience with his memorable lyrics and pure southern charm. Drake’s performance really stood out, and all four judges gave him approval to advance to the next round. They predicted without hesitation that he would be in the final. Howie Mandel called him a breakout star, and Simon Cowell said he appreciates Drake’s authentic style.

Drake was shocked and overwhelmed with excitement that he was able to fulfill his dream and perform on the AGT stage. The young musician has been working for a long time to make his dream come true. Drake shared a lot of his music, as well as news about his professional life on his Instagram account. Let’s go deeper and get to know the person behind the music.

Elvis is a source of inspiration for Drake

Drake initially found his way to fame as an Elvis Presley impersonator at a young age. If he looks like a familiar face, it’s because he’s been shown on TV before. Drake’s talent led to ultimate success as an actor. He starred in CMT’s limited series, Sun Records, documenting the pioneering career of Elvis Presley. Eventually, Drake decided he wanted to forge his own path and started writing and performing his own music.

Drake quit American Idol

The audience was shocked by how comfortable Drake looked on stage during the audition at AGT. This may come as a surprise, but this is not his first participation in a television music competition. Drake also auditioned for American Idol in 2018 and also impressed the judges. After some reflection, he realized that he was not ready to be on such a big platform, and decided that it would be better to continue working on his music in Nashville instead. The thought of quitting American Idol was a difficult decision for him, but it seems to have paid off.

Drake doesn’t Just write his Own songs

Drake proudly stated that he writes a lot of his music, and moving to Nashville helped him hone this skill. He also developed his love of music and writing by working alongside other country music artists. He recently shared on his Instagram account that he helped write a song called “If Love Ever Comes My Way Again” for Ronnie Dunn’s new album, which is expected to be released on July 29, 2022.

Fans can’t seem to get enough of Drake, and they’re looking forward to his new appearances on America’s Got Talent. He undoubtedly has everything he needs to go far, and the opportunity to be on such a recognized stage will attract even more attention to him. He is on his way to making history, as Howie called him “the new Elvis of the country.” There is a good chance that he can become an AGT winner this season thanks to his charismatic personality, fascinating music and impressive vocals.