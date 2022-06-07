America’s Got Talent: Drake Milligan takes the Stage [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

Screen Rant can exclusively present an excerpt from today’s exciting episode of the 17th season of America’s Got Talent, which will continue with an audition at 20:00 Eastern European time on NBC. The season has already started with a bang, as host Terry Crews awarded young saxophonist Avery Dixon the first golden buzzer of the year a few minutes before the premiere ended. Now Crews, along with fellow judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel, will decide which of the other lucky ones will get to live performances.

One of the contenders may be a newcomer to America’s Got Talent, but he’s auditioned before: Drake Milligan. The 24-year-old country singer, actor and Elvis impersonator wowed the American Idol judges during an audition in 2018, where he performed “You Look So Good in Love.” Despite the charm of the audience, he left soon after to focus on his music career before coming out on such a big platform. But it looks like he’s ready to try again!

The exclusive Screen Rant clip shows Milligan performing his original song “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” from the 2021 EP of the same name. Obviously, not only is he having a great time on stage, owning his talent, but the judges and the audience seem impressed and ready to dance and applaud by the end of the song. Host Terry Crews himself seems pretty excited, but viewers will have to watch the full episode to find out what the final decision is.

Milligan is best known for his powerful voice and penchant for country music, but his Elvis Presley impersonations have actually been used on the small screen as well. In 2018, he starred as Presley in the CMT mini-series Sun Records, telling about the birth of rock and roll from the point of view of music pioneer Sam Phillips (Chad Michael Murray) and his Sun Records recording studio in Tennessee. Although the series lasted only one season, it received positive reviews, and the image of rock icon Milligan was remembered with love.

Viewers will now get another chance to see Drake Milligan step into the spotlight as himself and not as someone else, and it will be interesting to see if he is outstanding enough to hold it at live performances and surprise the audience at the national level once again.