America’s Got Talent Country Singer Drake Milligan Explains Why He Didn’t Quit After Audition

There are spoilers ahead for the first night of America’s Got Talent qualifiers for season 17.

America’s Got Talent skips the quarterfinals and semifinals stages of the competition with the 17th season, which means that the participants have only one more performance to try to reach the finals after the audition. Only two of the eleven performers from the first night of the qualifiers will go on, and these eleven were talented enough that the voters had to make a difficult choice. One of the best was country singer Drake Milligan, whose audition made Simon Cowell think he might quit. In a conversation with CinemaBlend and other media after the qualifying matches live, Milligan explained why he returned.

Drake Milligan’s audition took place with the original song “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”, which brought the singer to the top of iTunes in the country genre. After the qualifying performance of another original song (“Kiss Goodbye All Night”), judge Simon Cowell noted that many artists whose songs take first place after appearing on AGT simply leave and do not return to continue competing. He told Milligan he had “absolute respect” for coming back and staying in the competition.

When Milligan was talking to the press after he won everyone over with his “Kiss Goodbye All Night”, I asked if he had ever thought about leaving with his success and not returning to AGT. He shared:

Not at all. From the moment I first walked on the America’s Got Talent stage, all I wanted to do was come back and be in front of this crowd and in front of these judges again. It’s so great to feel this crowd energy and know that millions of people are watching. I just couldn’t wait to get back.

No wonder he was looking forward to performing in front of the judges again after all four of them were overwhelmed with praise after his audition! He even won over Simon Cowell with his first performance, and the formidable judge couldn’t stop smiling while talking to Milligan after qualifying. Judging by what the judges said and the reaction of the audience live in the theater, everyone was happy that he did not leave AGT!

So, what’s next for Drake Milligan? Well, his fate still depended on voters from home when he spoke to the press, but Howie Mandel told him he had a “good chance of winning this whole thing” and predicted Milligan would be one of two acts moving forward. the final. Heidi Klum agreed that she thought he would make it to the finale, and Simon Cowell said that “Kiss Goodbye All Night” was “the best performance of the evening” in the middle of the episode. Sofia Vergara called it “the whole package” and no one objected!

However, the voting viewers decide which actions move forward, not the judges, and Milligan shared his thoughts on what he would do for the next performance if voted for.:

If I’m lucky enough to move on, hopefully we can raise the bar even higher. I feel like I came out really cool with “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” and now with “Kiss Goodbye All Night”. I will be very happy, I hope I will sing a new song. I have a ton of new stuff. I’ve been in Nashville for a few years, writing and getting something new, and hopefully I can make something out of it.

Fans (and Drake Milligan himself) will find out about his future AGT in the release of the results on Tuesday, August 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. (Season 16 champion Dustin Tavella will also return with his magic number to perform.) The competition is fierce, and the first episode of qualifying also showed which of the season 17 wildcards was saved by the voters. If you want to refresh your memory of Milligan’s latest hit, which will be released soon, take a look at “Kiss Goodbye All Night” below!

If you want to contribute to the promotion of Drake Milligan (or one of his competitors) to the finals, you can vote through the official AGT app and the voting page NBC.com before the voting closes on Wednesday, August 10, at 7 a.m. Eastern time. Even though there were a lot of singers in season 17 (to the point where I turned down a singer as the golden buzzer winner with the best chance of winning), the first night of the qualifiers featured a wide variety of actions, including an animal. Play with naughty but totally adorable dogs, dancers, acrobat, comedians, singers, golden buzzer saxophonist Terry Crews and even a choir consisting of former NFL players.

Tune in to NBC Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET for new qualifiers and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET for the results of the 17th season of America’s Got Talent. You can catch up with a Peacock subscription and find more viewing options in our 2022 TV premieres schedule.