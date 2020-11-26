Americanas’ Red Friday, up to 80% off Black Friday

Black Friday is the most awaited event in the trade. It is on that day that stores lower prices, offer unmissable discounts and create great opportunities to buy. And this year will be no different. The date is November 27, but Americanas has already started the promotions of Red Friday, Black Friday by Americanas, earlier this month. The national retail giant also promises to make the biggest discount live in Brazil.

Want to know what Red Friday has in store for consumers?

Red Friday Americanas

This Red Friday, Americanas brings millions of products with up to 80% discount. And we are talking about a real price reduction, no “half the double”. The best offers will be marked with a special Red Friday stamp on both the website and the app.

And all with that super-fast delivery you already know. You can buy and choose how and where you want to receive the products, including the physical stores of Americanas and partners with same day delivery.

In addition to the discounts, Americanas also offers cashback (cash back) of up to 50% on various products when paying with the Ame Digital super app, in the app and in the online store. In case you do not know this modality, we explain: when buying products that offer cashback, part of the amount paid returns to be spent on other items. Nice, isn’t it?

All categories of Americanas products will be discounted, which includes smartphones, TVs, toys, beauty products, appliances, small appliances, furniture and more.

It is worth keeping an eye on the special Red Friday page so as not to miss any promotions. If you want, you can also browse the discount size (up to 10%, 30%, 60% or 80%) and the different categories of the website and app.

Live Offers

As if the promotions of the application, the online store and physical stores were not enough, Americanas is preparing a surprise for today, 26, the eve of Black Friday. At 9pm the Black Friday Americanas Show will begin, a superlive with the best offers and exclusive discounts from Red Friday.

The broadcast will count with the participation of special guests, among them Felipe Neto, Fernanda Gentil, Diva Depression, Fred from the channel Desimpedidos, Camilla de Lucas, Nobru, Camila Coutinho and Kamille Ramos.

The show will have 4 hours of promotions, discount coupons, games and lots of fun. The disclosure will be on YouTube, on the Americanas Facebook page (@americanascom) and on the brand’s app.

In the Instagram profile @americanascom, customers can also have fun with episodes from the web series “Save the Porchat”, starring Fábio Porchat, star of the campaign “It’s all you expected”.



