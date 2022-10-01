American sweetheart meets certified lover as Taylor Swift and Drake

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been at the center of Hollywood controversy for decades. Since their breakup, followed by the involvement of SNL comedian Pete Davidson and other various parties, they have always been in a quagmire of complete chaos. Over time, the separated couple has more enemies than ever. Recently, two big names in the industry have teamed up to attack them again, but this time in a unique style.

No one here knows about the good old beef between Taylor and Kanye. If we follow the history, the biggest controversy of 2009 should have been between West and a pop singer. Rekindling the spark, Swift is ready to work on her next project with Drake, which should directly attack Kanye’s (ex) family.

Taylor Swift and Drake team up for a direct attack on their common enemies, Kanye West and Kim.

According to recently published news reports, Shake it Off singer Taylor has teamed up with rapper and singer Drake to revive a century-old collaboration that has not reached our ears. Five years ago, while working on their first joint project called Reputation, the singers left several accounts unresolved. The reason the song didn’t see the light was because at the time it was considered to be too directly aimed at their mutual arch-enemies Kim and Kanye.

Fast forward to 2022, the situation remains the same. Instead of making amends, the situation has become more tense than ever. Taylor and Drake have to rework an abandoned song and breathe life into it with their amazing vocals. What the song will be like and how it will affect the former billionaires, we need to wait and see how the situation develops.

Leaving aside the story of Kim and Kanye, Swift is determined to re-record her other previous albums that did not go through a reduction. It’s also a snub to her manager Scooter Braun, who thought Swift’s knowledge bought out the rights to the catalog, a problem Kanye recently mentioned on Instagram.