American Singer Jason Derulo Announces Investing in Solana (SOL)

American singer Jason Derulo announced in June that he has invested in Solana (SOL) and it has been a great experience.

Expressing his satisfaction, Derulo said, “I invested in Solana in June. What a journey,” he said.

The famous name did not share how much money he invested in Solana. However, considering how much the asset has increased, it seems certain that a significant amount of profit has been made.

In June, Solana was trading between $25 and $41. Solana managed to climb up to $150 today.

Celebrities are flocking to the crypto world more and more every day. Famous rap artist Logic announced that he made more than 250% profit with Bitcoin (BTC).

At the time of writing, SOL is trading at $138.22 according to Coinecko data.