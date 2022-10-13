American Music Awards nominations: Bad Bunny leads with Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Drake.

Rapper, singer and rising actor Bad Bunny has received eight leading nominations for the American Music Awards 2022, which will be presented next month. Beyonce, Drake and Taylor Swift follow with six nominations each, followed by Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd with five each.

ABC will broadcast the show live at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and is delayed at 8 p.m. PT in the West.

Bad Bunny received his first AMA nomination in the Artist of the Year category, where he will meet the sextet named above. Swift has taken home this award a record six times.

This year, more than 40 bands received their first AMA Award nominations, including Jack Harlow and Thames, each with four awards, as well as Latto, BlackPink, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia. Elsewhere, Elton John set a record for longest-running award recognition; he received two nominations and was nominated for Top Pop/Rock Male at the first AMA in 1974.

The American Music Awards 2022 is hosted by Dick Clark Productions.

Here are this year’s nominees:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad rabbit

Beyonce

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Weekend

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cameron’s Pigeon

GAIL

Latto

Maneskin

Steve Lacey

COOPERATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Renzi Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Kast, “We’re Not Talking about Bruno”

Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart — PNAU Remix”

Future featuring Drake and Thames, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Kid Laroy and Justin Bieber, “Stay”

FAVORITE TOURIST ARTIST

Bad rabbit

Cold game

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele, “Take it Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny featuring Cencio Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles, “How It Was”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift, “It’s All Too Good (Taylor Version)”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad rabbit

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Weekend

FAVORITE POP SINGER

Adele

Beyonce

Dodge Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR

BTS GROUP

Cold game

Imagine Dragons

Maneskin

One Republic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele, “30”

Bad Rabbit, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyonce, “Rebirth”

Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor version)”

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele, “Take It Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Renzi Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Kast, “We’re Not Talking about Bruno”

Harry Styles, “How It Was”

Lizzo, “About the Damn Time”

Kid Laroy and Justin Bieber, “Stay”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE COUNTRY PERFORMER

Carrie Underwood

Laney Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zach Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Carrie Underwood, “Jeans and Rhinestones”

Luke Combs, “Grow Up”

Cody Johnson, “Human: Double Album”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor Version)”

Walker Hayes “Country Pieces: Album”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton, “You should probably leave”

Cody Johnson, “Until You Can”

Dustin Lynch and Mackenzie Porter, “Thinking of You”

Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen, “You’re Wasted”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST MEN

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Glorilla

latto

Megan you’re a stud

Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

The future, “I never liked you”

Gunna, “DS4EVER”

Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morality and Big Steppers”

Lil Durk, “7220”

Polo G, “Hall of Fame 2.0”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future featuring Drake and Thames, “Wait For U”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Brent Fayaz

Chris Brown

Give on

Lucky Day

Weekend

FAVORITE R&B ARTIST

Beyonce

Dodge Cat

Mooney Long

Summer Walker

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyonce, “Rebirth”

Drake, “Honestly, It Doesn’t Matter”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak), “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

by Summer Walker, “Still On It”

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyonce, “Break My Soul”

Mooney Long, “Hours and Hours”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA, “I hate you”

Wizkid with the participation of Thames, “Essence”

FAVORITE LATIN MALE ARTIST

Bad rabbit

Farruko

J Balvin

Jake

Rau Alejandro

FAVORITE LATIN SINGER

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G.

Rosalia

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lisarraga

Caliber 50

Eslabon Armado

Group of companies

Yakhritsa And Su Esencia

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Rabbit, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Farruko, “La 167”

Jay Balvin, “Jose”

Rau Alejandro, “Vice Versa”

Rosalia, “Motomami”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny featuring Cencio Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Carol G, “Mamii”

Carol G, “Provenza”

Rau Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Sebastian Yatra, “Dos Orugitas”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons

Machine gun “Kelly

Maneskin

red hot chili peppers

Luminaires

FAVORITE ROCK SONG New

Foo Fighters, “Love D.Yang”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”

Kate Bush, “Running Uphill (A Deal with God)”

Maneskin, “Begging”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM New

Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres”

Ghost, “Impera”

Imagine Dragons, “Mercury — Act 1”

Machine Gun Kelly, “mass sale”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Boundless Love”

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Ann Wilson

For King and country

Katie Nicole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

FAVORITE GOSPEL PERFORMER

Cece Winans

Ministry of Energy

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC PERFORMER

Diplo

Marshmallow

Swedish domestic Mafia

Smokers

Tiesto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“Elvis”

“Encanto”

“Sing 2”

“Very strange things: the soundtrack from the Netflix series, season 4”

“Best Shooter: Maverick”

FAVORITE ARTIST AFROBEATS New

Burna Boy

CKay

Fire Boy DML

Thames

Vizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST New

Blackpink

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow x Together

Twice