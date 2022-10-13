American Music Awards nominations: Bad Bunny leads with Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Drake.

Rapper, singer and rising actor Bad Bunny has received eight leading nominations for the American Music Awards 2022, which will be presented next month. Beyonce, Drake and Taylor Swift follow with six nominations each, followed by Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd with five each.
ABC will broadcast the show live at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and is delayed at 8 p.m. PT in the West.
Bad Bunny received his first AMA nomination in the Artist of the Year category, where he will meet the sextet named above. Swift has taken home this award a record six times.
This year, more than 40 bands received their first AMA Award nominations, including Jack Harlow and Thames, each with four awards, as well as Latto, BlackPink, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia. Elsewhere, Elton John set a record for longest-running award recognition; he received two nominations and was nominated for Top Pop/Rock Male at the first AMA in 1974.
The American Music Awards 2022 is hosted by Dick Clark Productions.
Here are this year’s nominees:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad rabbit
Beyonce
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Weekend
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cameron’s Pigeon
GAIL
Latto
Maneskin
Steve Lacey
COOPERATION OF THE YEAR
Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Renzi Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Kast, “We’re Not Talking about Bruno”
Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart — PNAU Remix”
Future featuring Drake and Thames, “Wait For U”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Kid Laroy and Justin Bieber, “Stay”
FAVORITE TOURIST ARTIST
Bad rabbit
Cold game
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
Rolling Stones
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Adele, “Take it Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny featuring Cencio Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles, “How It Was”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Taylor Swift, “It’s All Too Good (Taylor Version)”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bad rabbit
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Weekend
FAVORITE POP SINGER
Adele
Beyonce
Dodge Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR
BTS GROUP
Cold game
Imagine Dragons
Maneskin
One Republic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Adele, “30”
Bad Rabbit, “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Beyonce, “Rebirth”
Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”
Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor version)”
The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”
FAVORITE POP SONG
Adele, “Take It Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Renzi Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Kast, “We’re Not Talking about Bruno”
Harry Styles, “How It Was”
Lizzo, “About the Damn Time”
Kid Laroy and Justin Bieber, “Stay”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE COUNTRY PERFORMER
Carrie Underwood
Laney Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zach Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Carrie Underwood, “Jeans and Rhinestones”
Luke Combs, “Grow Up”
Cody Johnson, “Human: Double Album”
Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor Version)”
Walker Hayes “Country Pieces: Album”
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton, “You should probably leave”
Cody Johnson, “Until You Can”
Dustin Lynch and Mackenzie Porter, “Thinking of You”
Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen, “You’re Wasted”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST MEN
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Glorilla
latto
Megan you’re a stud
Nicki Minaj
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
The future, “I never liked you”
Gunna, “DS4EVER”
Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morality and Big Steppers”
Lil Durk, “7220”
Polo G, “Hall of Fame 2.0”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Future featuring Drake and Thames, “Wait For U”
Jack Harlow, “First Class”
Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
Latto, “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Brent Fayaz
Chris Brown
Give on
Lucky Day
Weekend
FAVORITE R&B ARTIST
Beyonce
Dodge Cat
Mooney Long
Summer Walker
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Beyonce, “Rebirth”
Drake, “Honestly, It Doesn’t Matter”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak), “An Evening with Silk Sonic”
by Summer Walker, “Still On It”
The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Beyonce, “Break My Soul”
Mooney Long, “Hours and Hours”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA, “I hate you”
Wizkid with the participation of Thames, “Essence”
FAVORITE LATIN MALE ARTIST
Bad rabbit
Farruko
J Balvin
Jake
Rau Alejandro
FAVORITE LATIN SINGER
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G.
Rosalia
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lisarraga
Caliber 50
Eslabon Armado
Group of companies
Yakhritsa And Su Esencia
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Rabbit, “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Farruko, “La 167”
Jay Balvin, “Jose”
Rau Alejandro, “Vice Versa”
Rosalia, “Motomami”
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny featuring Cencio Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Carol G, “Mamii”
Carol G, “Provenza”
Rau Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Sebastian Yatra, “Dos Orugitas”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
Machine gun “Kelly
Maneskin
red hot chili peppers
Luminaires
FAVORITE ROCK SONG New
Foo Fighters, “Love D.Yang”
Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
Kate Bush, “Running Uphill (A Deal with God)”
Maneskin, “Begging”
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM New
Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres”
Ghost, “Impera”
Imagine Dragons, “Mercury — Act 1”
Machine Gun Kelly, “mass sale”
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Boundless Love”
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
Ann Wilson
For King and country
Katie Nicole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
FAVORITE GOSPEL PERFORMER
Cece Winans
Ministry of Energy
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC PERFORMER
Diplo
Marshmallow
Swedish domestic Mafia
Smokers
Tiesto
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
“Elvis”
“Encanto”
“Sing 2”
“Very strange things: the soundtrack from the Netflix series, season 4”
“Best Shooter: Maverick”
FAVORITE ARTIST AFROBEATS New
Burna Boy
CKay
Fire Boy DML
Thames
Vizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST New
Blackpink
BTS
Seventeen
Tomorrow x Together
Twice