American Music Awards: Great with BTS performance

BTS put their entire audience singing and dancing on stage at the American Music Awards.

BTS has become in recent years one of the most important K-pop bands that exist today, as these young Koreans have managed to conquer all their followers, especially those who have followed their careers since its inception.

This 2020 the band surprised us by releasing their first song sung entirely in English, with their most recent single “Dynamite”, which achieved a record number of reproductions achieving more than 100 million in just one day.

That is why this song could not be missing in its presentation at the American Music Awards, where the 7 young people demonstrated, as always, their talent for dancing and singing that drives the members of ARMY crazy and crazy so much.

In addition, their presentation began with the song Life Goes On, giving that touch of freshness and positivism, this being the first time it has been sung live, since it was released just a couple of days ago.

Of course, the comments of their participation did not wait, and they became a trend in all social networks just minutes after their presentation, as Jin, Jimin, J-hope, Suga, V, RM and Jungkook broke the stage .

American Music Awards: Night to Remember

The delivery of the 2020 American Music Awards has given much to talk about, because tonight we will know if the nominees take home the award, because the competition is very close, because among them is Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd among others.

Did you like the participation of BTS in the American Music Awards 2020? What do you think of the award so far? Tell us your opinion in the comments, and do not hesitate to follow us so that you find out everything about this great awards ceremony .



