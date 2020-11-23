American Music Awards: Billie Eilish sings

Singer Billie Eilish conquered the American Music Awards stage with her performance of Therefore I Am.

As we have previously mentioned in Somagnews, Billie Eilish premiered her song Therefore I Am just a few days ago, where this famous not only performed the action of singing, but also was in charge of the video production.

In the video that she premiered a few days ago, we saw her in a more natural way, as the young woman that she is, walking through the mall, while having fun alone enjoying each part of the mall.

That is why this essence the famous did not leave aside in her recent presentation of the American Music Awards 2020, where we saw her sing this song for the first time live, being a show that all her followers enjoyed like never before.

In the presentation she gave her maximum, and wore a very simple outfit, with a bulky sweater, as we have always seen her.

Billie Eilish the great promise of music

The singer is one of the greatest promises in music today, because, although she is already one of the most established singers that there is today, there is no doubt that her career is promising, and Bilie Eilish showed us it in its most recent presentation.

The delivery of the 2020 American Music Awards has given much to talk about, because tonight we will know if the nominees take home the award, because the competition is very close, because among them is Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd among others.

Did you like the participation of Billie Elish in the American Music Awards 2020? Do you think this famous has a promising career? Tell us your opinion in the comments, and do not hesitate to follow us to find out everything about this great installment of awards.



