American movie chain AMC Entertainment will accept Bitcoin

Leading American movie theater chain AMC Entertainment said it will accept Bitcoin as a payment method for ticket purchases and discounts later this year.

Speaking at a conference call on Monday, AMC Entertainment Chairman Adam Aron stated that AMC cinema will have an online purchasing system with IT technology and will add cryptocurrency as a payment method. Aaron used the following statements:

“We are currently at the forefront of exploring how else AMC can join this emerging cryptocurrency universe, and we are highly impressed by the potentially lucrative business opportunities for AMC if we continue to engage more seriously with cryptocurrency smart.”

AMC, which does not disclose the details of how payments will be made with Bitcoin at the moment, continues its efforts to compensate for the loss of customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to accepting Bitcoin, AMC Entertainment will also integrate with Apple Pay and Google Pay to expand payment channels for customers.

The stock’s value rose 13.2% after the CEO’s announcement on Monday, and the final trading price of AMC shares rose 3.36% on Monday.

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin, which has been charting below the $ 40 thousand levels for a long time, has again exceeded $ 40 thousand and rose to the level of $ 45 thousand. The leading cryptocurrency, which started to move away from its $ 64 thousand peaks in mid-May, is currently in a very good position to make up for its losses. BTC, which has increased by 16.68% in the last 7 days, is trading at $ 45,177 at the time of writing.