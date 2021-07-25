American McGee teases Dead Space and shows desire to make a new Alice game

Dead Space: The creative takes advantage of the announcement of Dead Space Remake to leave in the hands of Electronic Arts the possibility of developing a new Alice game. American James McGee, the veteran designer who has worked in studios such as id Software and Eidos Interactive, in addition to being the head of the Alice series, has taken advantage of the media noise generated by the announcement of Dead Space Remake to joke about the possibility of developing a new installment of the saga.

Through Twitter, the creative has shown his desire to carry it out, although he makes it clear that it does not depend on him, but on Electronic Arts: “although both me and Alice’s fans would have liked the next horror game EA was an Alice title… this is a step forward. In the future, EA executives will yell ‘I need more products’ and someone will say ‘Alice!’ And we’ll be ready! ”He says.

Alice Madness Returns, The Last Voyage of American McGee

We have to go back more than a decade, specifically to June 14, 2011, to find the last adventure that Alice starred in a video game. The title, released for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360 – currently available on Xbox Series X | S thanks to the backward compatibility – garnered good reviews and convinced many users who love adventures with platforms, action and collection of objects.

In our analysis, at the time we said that “the spectacular artistic section and the good control system suffer from small technical errors and a somewhat tedious pace at times that significantly weigh down the experience. But this does not mean that, deep down, it continues to be a great game, quite long and with many secrets to be found ”. In addition, we emphasized that it is an ideal game for those who seek “looking for an action adventure and platforms like the old ones”.