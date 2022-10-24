American journalist Stephen A. Smith rejects Will Smith for his role in the film

The year 2022 is coming to an end, and people still haven’t forgotten Will Smith and the incident with his Oscar. Because of the slamming gates, the actor had to face a lot of huge consequences. He lost several major projects and was also expelled from the Academy. Another project was born, which Smith lost for the same reason. Stephen A. Smith told about Will’s rejection of the project.

Earlier this year, the actor hit his friend and Oscar 2022 host Chris Rock. Chris made a joke about Smith’s wife, and it angered the “King Richard” star. He got up and openly hit the owner. However, Netflix is in talks with the actor. But he also lost many of his allies and projects. So, which project does an actor lose because of an impulsive moment?

Will Smith Loses Another Major Project Due to Slamming Gates

Smith was an iconic actor and musician in Hollywood. He became more than just an actor thanks to his diverse artistic interests. But because of one moment, the actor also had to lose almost everything. Recently, Stephen A. Smith, a TV host, sports radio host and sports journalist, spoke about the rejection of Will for his role in a biopic.

When the journalist appeared on a late-night talk show that airs on Comedy Central, he talked about who should play him in his biopic. He said, “Damn it, before the slap, it was Will Smith! But I can’t go with him now.” As Stephen himself admitted, because of the slap in the face, he cannot allow Smith to play his character in the biopic.

So, who else can play by Stephen? Well, he’s looking at Michael B. Jordan, Omari Hardwick, as well as Stephen’s friend Jamie Foxx for the role of the character. He hasn’t decided yet, but one thing is for sure, it won’t be Will Smith. Despite being the journalist’s first choice, the Fresh Prince lost the role due to his reaction to Chris Rock’s joke as a public and important event.

