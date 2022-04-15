American Idol’s Kenedy Anderson Teases Shady Song Amid Shocking Exit from Contest: “Find Something Better”

Do you share her story? After Kenedy Anderson’s departure from American Idol shocked loyal viewers and fans, she seems to have decided on her next step.

“Here’s the chorus of a song I wrote not too long ago,” Anderson, 17, said in a deleted TikTok video earlier this week, according to the Daily Mail, before she began singing the original lyrics.

“I need to find, I need to find something better than what I had, and without any conditions,” the Virginia native sang on Wednesday, April 13. “Don’t I deserve it? Something without any conditions.”

Although Anderson has not yet revealed the meaning of her new song, the track’s social media debut took place a few days after her exit from the ABC contest. Although she was one of the first leaders of the 20th season, Anderson declined to participate in the episode on Monday, April 11.

“You may have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedy’s speech just now,” host Ryan Seacrest explained after she sang Christina Perry’s “Human” for the judges and the audience. “Since we recorded these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedy decided to cancel our show for personal reasons. We send her good wishes.”

Since then, the teenager has made a statement about his departure from the show.

“For personal reasons, I cannot continue participating in American Idol. It was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary,” she wrote on Instagram after the episode aired. “I am so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants and all the fans who supported me. Thank you for giving me such a great opportunity to share my voice, fulfill my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make friends for life.”

Anderson’s musical talents hit the headlines after she received one of three platinum tickets, allowing her to skip a round of Hollywood auditions after her initial audition with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

“You don’t understand. We can sit here all day and sing songs, but we are looking for the next “thing” in the music business,” the 72—year-old “Hello” pop singer said during the March 6 episode. “You have decorated us with your voice, your look, your sound.”