American Idol: Katy Perry Plans World Tour after Vegas Residency

Katy Perry has big plans for when she finishes her Vegas residency, as the American Idol judge wants to go on a world tour. A few weeks ago, Katie completed the 20th season of the singing competition together with her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. American Idol voters named Noah Thompson the winner of the season, HunterGirl took second place, and Leah Marlene took third place. Now that the show is over for the season, the “California Gurls” singer is returning to The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas to continue her residency. The show was originally scheduled to close in January, but Katie kept adding dates due to its success.

Katie, who shares her one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with her partner Orlando Bloom, released her latest studio album Smile in 2020. The album includes songs such as her 2019 summer hit “Never Really Over” and the self-expanding anthem “Hardy”. Nevertheless, the star is best known for her album Teenage Dream, nominated for a Grammy Award in 2010. Katie has included many songs from this album in her Play setlist. The singer released a deluxe edition of the album in 2012, which included her song “Wide Awake”, and American Idol contestant Lady K performed this song for her audition in the 20th season.

The American Idol judge has now announced that she will not finish performing after finishing her residency in Vegas and intends to go on a world tour. Entertainment Tonight shared on Twitter a clip from an interview with Katie, where the star admits that she would like to go on tour again. Katie says: “I still definitely want to go on a world tour, or two, or three.” The star also admitted that she would like to release new music that will “support” the tours.

While Katie loves performing at her Vegas residency, she would love to go to the fans as they have been coming to see her for the past few months. “It’s important for me to go outside, and I also like to travel,” Katie said. The singer also said that she was very glad to have the opportunity to take her daughter with her on the next tour. Although she has been on four tours in the past, Katie says: “I want to get this experience through [Daisy’s] eyes again.”

While fans love Katie’s Vegas residency, they will be so excited to learn that she plans to travel the world to participate in an even bigger show. Now that the 20th season of American Idol has ended, Katie has enough time to work on new music and plan her world tour. But at the moment, her Vegas show is still going well, and more concerts have been added in June. It’s clear that Katie’s fans still love her music enough to try their best to see her perform, just like at the beginning of her career.