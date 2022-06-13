American Idol: Jennifer Hudson Gets EGO T Status with Tony Wine

Favorite finalist of the 3rd season of American Idol and voice coach Jennifer Hudson received EGOT status after receiving a Tony Award for her role as a producer of the Broadway musical “Strange Loop”. The musical won the award for Best Musical at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022. “The Strange Loop” tells the story of a black queer writer named Asher, who is writing a musical. While Asher struggles with the thoughts in his head, they are brought to life by a well-aimed ensemble.

EGOT is an abbreviation for the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards, the four main awards awarded for achievements in television, music, film and theater, respectively. Considered the grand slam of show business, only 17 people, including Jennifer, received EGOT. Jennifer joins an elite group of artists honored with this honor, including Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Rudin, Robert Lopez, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, John Legend and Alan Menken.

According to People, Jennifer completed her EGO at the Tony Awards ceremony in 2022 after winning as a producer of “Strange Loop.” Her first award in the quartet came when she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2007 for her role as Effie White in the film Dreamgirls. She has received two Grammy Awards: one in 2009 for Best R&B Album for the album of the same name, and the other in 2017 for Best Musical Theater Album for The Color Purple. The former American Idol finalist won the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award in the nomination “Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program” for Baba Yaga, of which she became the executive producer. She also voiced the character of the Enchanted Forest.

People reported that in 2020, when asked what she could do to get EGOT status, Jennifer joked, “I need to get two more dogs.” She explained, “I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I got my Oscar. And then I got a dog and I named her Grammy, and then I won my Grammy. So I think I should get some dogs and call them Emmy. and Tony – and it will bring me luck, and I will win. [They are] like my good luck charms.” Just two years later, Jennifer received both of the awards required to pass the EGOT.

No one is surprised that Jennifer has achieved such success since almost two decades ago, she first impressed the audience with her breathtaking voice in the series “American Idol”. Having made a brilliant career in television, music, cinema and theater, she proved that she can do anything. Jennifer EGOT’s completion at just 40 is an impressive achievement.