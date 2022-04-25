American Idol contestants who have left the show over the years: Kenedy Anderson and others

Not for everyone? After defeating the judges —and home viewers —Kenedy Anderson, Wyatt Pike and other contestants dropped out of American Idol for various reasons over the years.

The first famous musician to leave the competition series early was Marlea Stroman, who appeared on season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Her departure in the second round was caused by the health of her son.

“It wasn’t that bad [the cold], but I wasn’t there, and when kids get sick, they need their mom,” Marlea told The Post—Standard during her 12-month-old. son.

Most recently, the standout Kenedy Anderson, whom judge Luke Bryan called “the biggest star we’ve ever seen” during an episode in March 2022, retired early from the show.

“For personal reasons, I cannot continue participating in American Idol. It was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary,” she wrote in a statement in April 2022. “I am so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing participants and all the fans who supported me.”

The high school student added: “Thank you for giving me such a great opportunity to share my voice, pursue my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make friends for life.”

Brian, who judged season 20 alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, told USA Today that the trio was “heartbroken” by Anderson’s decision.

“These children, they attack themselves a lot. I think potentially for her career, being part of our family is as good as a path or a path to the top,” he told the newspaper at the time. “But if you have doubts, anxieties and other things… we are heartbroken as a show because she was so dynamic and gorgeous.”

Perry added that Anderson “was great,” but noted that her early departure would give other participants a chance to prove themselves.

“I really think we have such incredible other voices that have even moved forward a little bit now,” the Roar singer told the publication. “This is really another opportunity for one of these incredible participants, and we wish her only the best. …”

Scroll through the list of reasons why contestants have withdrawn from the competition over the years:

Marlea Stroman

The participant of season 4 refused the opportunity to be at home with her sick son.

Mario Vasquez

Vasquez also appeared in season 4, making the top 12.

“American Idol was only positive. They were just wonderful to me, from the beginning to the middle and to the end,” he told the New York Fox affiliate in 2005. “It had nothing to do with the contract or anything at all. I just needed to take care of some things in my life that I needed to focus on.”

However, two years later he told a music blog Arjanwrites.com that he left for “artistic reasons”, explaining: “For me, the number one priority was creative control. I realized that creating my own sound was an important thing for me.”

Tikila Wilson

The season 13 contestant stated that American Idol is “not for me” after winning a ticket to Hollywood in the 2014 season.

“I’m a church kid. All I know is gospel. And even then, maybe many people will not understand my decision, but I talked to my God for a while, and he assured me that everything will be fine.” “,” she told the Winston-Salem Journal at the time.

Nick Merico

Merico, who appeared in season 17, spoke about his departure in an interview in March 2019.

“Unfortunately, something happened to my family, which I cannot disclose, which forced me to withdraw from the competition. And I hate to say it, but that’s what happened,” he said. “It’s true, man.”

He appeared in seasons 18 and 19.

Benson Boone

The participant of the 19th season decided to “leave” the show after he got into the top 24, he wrote on Instagram in April 2021.

“I didn’t know who I wanted to be as an artist yet, and I didn’t want to show the world someone I’m not,” he said on the MJSBIGBLOG reality show blog later that year after the release of the track “Ghost Town. ”

Wyatt Pike

A representative of American Idol informed us in April 2021 that “Vyatt cannot continue working for personal reasons” after earning a place in the top 12 in season 19.

“As for my departure, the bottom line is that reality, competitive music on television is not mine,” he told Utah radio station KPCW in February 2022. “It has become too much — stress, backstage pressure and so on. it had to happen.”

Caleb Kennedy

Kennedy, who entered the top five in season 19, announced his departure after a video appeared in May 2021 showing him sitting next to someone in a Klu Klux Klan costume.

“Hi everyone, it’s going to be a bit of a surprise, but I won’t be on American Idol anymore,” the singer wrote on Wednesday. “A video appeared on the Internet showing actions that should not have been performed in this way.