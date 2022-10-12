Former American Idol contestant Willie Spence has died at the age of 23. The singer died in a car accident that occurred on Tuesday, October 11.

A family source told TMZ that Spence crashed into a semi-trailer parked on the side of the road. The incident occurred while Spence was in Tennessee. TMZ reported that a family source said Spence had a flat tire that was allegedly repaired earlier in the day, and then he was said to have continued driving from Tennessee to Atlanta.

Many fans and friends of the singer expressed their condolences in the comments to Spence’s latest post, including Liamani Segura, who participated in the last season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She commented:

“Fly and sing with the angels and dance among the stars, friend! RICH 🥺 🕊️ ✨ ”

Along with the comments, Catherine McPhee, a former American Idol contestant and known for her starring role in the NBC series Smash, posted a tribute to Spence in her Instagram stories. McPhee mentioned a video that Spence posted on another slide of her stories. She wrote that “life is so unfair” and “nothing is ever promised.” She also noted that it was “nice” to perform with him. You can see the message below:

The actress/singer performed with Spence in season 19. They sang “Prayer” together, written by her husband David Foster.

Along with McPhee, Spence’s magnificent voice stunned the judges and the audience at the popular singing competition.

He became known to the public during the 19th season of American Idol, a show that is always a staple of the television schedule. He reached the finals and sang songs such as “A Change is Gonna Come” and “Georgia on My Mind”. Chasey Beckham won this season of Idol with Spence taking second place. However, during the season, it was difficult to determine who would win out of the top five star participants. Even with unexpected exceptions, Spence was a contender to win the show, and it’s very impressive that he took second place.

At the audition, he sang Rihanna’s “Diamonds”. It was a beautiful, slow-motion version of a pop hit. Not only did he stun the judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan — Richie gave him a standing ovation – the video also gained almost 4 million views on YouTube.

After participating in a singing competition, Spence released an EP called The Voice and performed frequently. According to his Instagram, he was scheduled to perform in London on November 12.

We at CinemaBlend express our condolences to those who are close to Willie Spence during the mourning.