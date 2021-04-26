American Horror Story: Will Evan Peters Repeat Role in Season 10? Look!

American Horror Story Evan Peters is apparently reprising his first role in the season 10 horror anthology series created by Ryan Murphy.

The actor was seen in the well-known costume of Tate Langdon, from the first season of the anthology. He wore a green and black striped shirt with jeans in a leaked photo on the internet.

In addition, a video of the set was filmed in a location that looks a lot like the setting for Season 1, Murder House, allegedly with Peters inside the house and playing Langdon.

If this reported joint leak is real, it will not be the first time that Tate has been on other AHS stories. In season 8, Apocalypse, he returned briefly in several scenes to show how Michael Langdon’s incarnation of evil came about. Season 8 also revealed that Tate was actually Michael’s father.

AHS: more details on Double Feature, the 10th season of the series

The 10th season of American Horror Story will be titled Double Feature. Murphy recently confirmed that it would be divided into two stories, in addition to sharing a preview of his characters and their future monsters.

The showrunner also said that the casts may not be the same throughout the plot. However, it has not been confirmed which of the actors will be in which part of the season, nor which roles they will play.

Double Feature will feature the return of Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Frances Conroy. In addition, Macaulay Culkin has been confirmed as one of the new additions to the cast.

The 10th season of American Horror Story has yet to receive a release date. Keep an eye out for the next news!