“American Horror Story” Star Emma Roberts will Join Her First Superhero Movie

Emma Roberts is no stranger to the horror genre, whether we’re talking about her many roles in the long-running series “American Horror Story,” her time as Jill Roberts in “Scream 4,” or the starring role of Chanel Oberlin in the short-lived series “Scream Queens.” Today, however, the news is that Roberts is making his first foray into the world of superhero movies thanks to the upcoming “Madame Web.”

The actress is the latest addition to what is currently slated as the fifth installment in Sony’s Spider-Man universe, behind Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius and Kraven the Hunter, the last of which is due out in January 2023. Deadline there were no details on who Emma Roberts will play in “Madame Web,” but since the film is due to be released in theaters in the summer, its production is likely to begin soon. Thus, fingers crossed, we will find out how Roberts will fit into the picture in the near future.

