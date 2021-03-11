American Horror Story: see first image of season 10

This Wednesday (10), Ryan Murphy, showrunner and executive producer of American Horror Story, through his official Instagram account, published a behind-the-scenes image of the 10th season of the anthological series in which two very important members of the cast appear.

Macaulay Culkin and Leslie Grossman are wearing winter outfits and pose for the photo in a very interesting and intriguing way. Filming, which began some time ago, is taking place in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

The coastal city will possibly be terrified by the development of the new episodes. “Something evil is going in this direction. American Horror Story, 10th season, ”Murphy published, suggesting that Grossman and Culkin’s characters may have somewhat ominous intentions.

So far, little is known about what will happen in the 10th season of the series. For now, she, who has been called Pilgrim (Peregrino, in Portuguese), has some small clues already suggested by her creator. In publications made last year by Murphy, the producer hinted that Rubber Man would be back in this beach scene.

Learn about the 10th season of American Horror Story

Macaulay Culkin and Leslie Grossman, the cast of the new season of FX’s anthological production also features Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Frances Conroy. Many of them are already right figures in the development of the series.

According to what TV Line learned, however, Kathy Bates’ involvement in the new episodes is still uncertain. Although she was previously announced as part of the production, now, somehow, she may have been left out.

It is worth mentioning that FX has already renewed American Horror Story for another three seasons. In this way, Murphy’s work will still see many bizarre and unimaginable conflicts in its own fantastic universe. In addition, a spin-off series has also been announced and is already being developed by the broadcaster for streaming Hulu.

Due to the restrictive measures imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, work on the new episodes of American Horror Story has undergone changes in its initial planning. When filming started, there was still the possibility of postponement due to the pandemic. For now, everything remains stable on the set of recordings.

In November, Murphy released the first poster for the 10th season and sparked several fan speculations. The image featured a mouth full of pointed teeth and a tattoo being made on the tongue, with the abbreviation of the series name. Many believe that aquatic creatures will be on the loose.

What are your predictions, hopes and fears for the 10th season of American Horror Story?