American Horror Story: Season 10 To Cast Neal McDonough

American Horror Story: Actor Neal McDonough was cast in Season 10 of American Horror Story. According to information gathered by Deadline, he will play Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower, who should be quite significant to the plot, but which will have no relation to the present from the United States of the same name.

Throughout his career, McDonough has been on several major series, playing many villains and anti-heroes.

He was, for example, in Desperate Housewives season 5 as Dave, the murderous husband of Edie Britt (Nicollette Sheridan), and also in Arrow, playing the villain Damien Darhk — who concluded his journey in the 5th season of Legends of Tomorrow, from The CW.

Learn about the 10th season of American Horror Story

Titled Double Feature, the 10th season of American Horror Story will also feature Macaulay Culkin and Leslie Grossman in roles not yet officially announced.

However, Ryan Murphy provided an exclusive shot from the series’ early filming days in which the two members appeared featured in very glamorous cold weather outfits. According to what the producer and screenwriter previously released, even Double Feature would have two different stories: one by the sea, one in the sand.

The beach environment will certainly be explored in the new episodes, showing all the mysteries that this place can have. Even before filming started, the creator of the series had suggested the return of Rubber Man, one of the most controversial and interesting characters in this narrative universe.