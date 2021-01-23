American Horror Story: season 10 has been announced

The wait is over! American Horror Story fans have finally received confirmation of what the theme of the series’ 10th season will be, which is due to start recording next month. The subtitle of the new season will be Pilgrim (Pilgrim, translating), confirming the suspicions created by the fans.

The rumors started when 20th Century Studios delivered an order in Provincetown, the city where the series will be filmed, asking for permission to record at 19 locations in the coastal city.

In the document, officials said they had made the request for the recording of something called Pilgrim, which was confirmed on Thursday (21) by the US Weekly. To get approval in pandemic times, FX production claimed that everyone involved will be tested for Sars-CoV-2 three times a week.

Beginning of AHS recording and casting

After being postponed by the covid-19 pandemic, the recording of the 10th season of American Horror Story is scheduled to start on February 1st, going through March 6th. The information is that everyone in the cast and production already has rented houses in the city of Provincetown.

The cast of the new season has already been confirmed by creator Ryan Murphy, who revealed the presence of Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Macaulay Culkin.

Now, we can only wait to know what this theme really means in the context of the new season. What do you think?