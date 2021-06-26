American Horror Story: Season 10 Gets New Scary Poster

American Horror Story: Recently, the 10th season of American Horror Story got a very scary new exclusive poster. The production, headed by Ryan Murphy, won the title of Double Feature, precisely because there will be two different stories running in parallel in the same season.

Expectations for the release of new episodes are quite high, considering all the clues already released by their creator about what the public will be able to check out from August 25 on FX. Even before this debut, the channel will air the American Horror Stories spin-off, which starts on July 15th.

As previously reported, Double Feature will feature macabre stories involving water as well as land. It is not known so far whether these two narratives will come together at some point, but the new poster may suggest something along these lines.

In the image, an alien appears kissing an unidentified creature, very similar to a human with sharp teeth — just as the first poster showed. Both languages ​​are intertwined in a black pill. What can this indicate to fans?

American Horror Story: Learn about Season 10 of the anthology series

Ryan Murphy also took advantage of recent AHS release to post something related to the series on his official Twitter profile. Many followers began to speculate about the plot that the new episodes will address, mainly due to the presence of the alien in question.

Some fans believe the narrative could connect with the alleged UFO crash near the city of Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947, as others think the new season will be set in the famous Area 51, which is also located in the desert. of that North American state.

The cast features Macaulay Culkin, Denis O’Hare, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Neal McDonough.

So stay tuned for all the news and be sure to check out this macabre debut!