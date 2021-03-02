American Horror Story: says 10th grade will be different

Little is known about the 10th season of American Horror Story. However, actor Finn Wittrock, who has been a recurring anthology since his 4th season, said that next year will have a different tone than the others.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wittrock said that his next character will be the most normal the actor has done for the series so far. On the theme of the new season, he added that the nature of the plot will be different from the previous ones.

In AHS, Finn Wittrock played the killer clown’s protégé, Dandy Mott, in Freak Show. In Hotel, he made the model Tristan Duffy and the actor Rudolph Valentino. Back in Roanoke, he lived the Polk family savage, Jether. Finally, he gave life to the son of a serial killer, Bobby Richter, in 1984, in the most recent season.

American Horror Story: find out the details already revealed about the 10th season so far

The next season of AHS, which was mostly shot in Los Angeles, now has a segment being produced in Provincetown, Massachusetts. The scenes filmed there will be for external locations, according to Wittrock.

The confirmed cast includes veterans Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Wittrock. In addition, the names that debut this year in the series are Macaulay Culkin, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Spencer Novich.

Previously, Lily Rabe said the season will be dedicated to longtime fans. Ryan Murphy, the showrunner and creator of the anthology, has also given some information, including revealing that Pilgrim will be the title of this story.

The 10th season of American Horror Story has no release date yet. So be sure to follow along to find out more details!