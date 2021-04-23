American Horror Story: Paris Jackson enters season 10

American Horror Story: The cast of the 10th season of American Horror Story won a new addition with the entry of Paris Jackson in Double Feature.However, there is still no information about his character. In the same way, although Ryan Murphy, showrunner of the series, is gradually releasing details of the season, the most important information continues to be kept confidential.

According to TMZ, Jackson’s involvement would be in an episode in the second half of the production, which means it may still be a while before the audience finds out what his role is in the series.

What’s more, Emma Roberts will return to the Double Feature franchise. Previously, she appeared on several seasons, starting with Coven, and making her last appearance as the protagonist of the ninth year, 1984.

Kaia Gerber and Macaulay Culkin will also appear in the cast, which includes Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman and Finn Wittrock.

American Horror Story: more details of the anthology’s 10th season

Last month, Murphy revealed the 10th AHS season title with a teaser and the following description: “Two terrifying stories … one season. One at sea … one at the sand”.

Although the clip left some doubts about the form the series would take, Murphy later clarified that it was two seasons in one. In addition, the creator also shared a photo of Grossman and Culkin, allegedly confirming that they would be the villains.

As for Paris, she is known for being the daughter of singer Michael Jackson, although this is not her first role as an actress. She has appeared in the Star and Scream series, as well as in the movie Gringo.

American Horror Story: Double Feature is set to debut in 2021. So stay tuned for the next news!