American Horror Story: Kaia Gerber joins the cast

The new season of the anthological horror series, American Horror Story, had a new name added to its cast. The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, announced on his Instagram profile that young actress Kaia Gerber will be present in the next AHS episodes.

Kaia is the daughter of model Cindy Crawford and this will be her first major work, which previously had participated in Sister Cities, a film made directly for TV, as well as some participations in short films and video clips.

Murphy made the announcement of the addition to the cast, however, did not disclose any additional details about the character of Kaia or about the new season.

Check out the ad shared by the series creator:

The 10th season of American Horror Story features Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter and Macaulay Culkin in the cast.

Most of these names are already well known by fans, as over the past few seasons they have been seen playing the most diverse characters.

Little information has been released about the plot of the new episodes. Earlier this week, Ryan Murphy shared a short teaser of the series, revealing the name of the new season, dubbed Double Feature. The video shows that we will have two stories, with one being told “at sea” and another “in the sand”.

The 10th season of American Horror Story will be shown on the FX channel and has no official release date yet, however, the new episodes should arrive in 2021.