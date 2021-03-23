American Horror Story Confirms Season 10 Title

Ryan Murphy’s antatological series will return with a new story, in which Macaulay Culkin will also participate.

Ryan Murphy’s visceral terror continues despite the creative signing for Netflix. FX’s American Horror Story will premiere its 10th season later this year. After Cult, Apocalypse and 1984, its own creator has confirmed the title of Season 10. This is Double Feature, which as its name suggests, will tell “two terrifying stories” in a single season. “One by the sea, one by the sand.” The short teaser trailer, which you can see below these lines, anticipates more news soon.

At the moment everything is a mystery, except that Macaulay Culkin, the well-known Home Alone actor, will once again put himself in front of a camera to play one of the characters in the series. Murphy assured that he had always liked his work, even the one he has done as an adult. Despite the fact that he hasn’t been lavishing himself much in recent times, American Horror Story has rescued him to play a character that fits the actor perfectly, according to the executive producer.

And Macaulay Culkin said “yes”

And how did he get hired? She just picked up the phone, asked to speak to him, and explained what she wanted from him, albeit succinctly. “When he casts the cast, I never let people read things,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He likes to describe the plots in a general way: “I told him that he has a crazy erotic and sexual scene with Kathy Bates,” among other things. According to the father of American Horror Story, Culkin replied that he was born to play this role. .

American Horror Story: Double Feature will feature a cast that will feature a mix of old acquaintances and some new faces: Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.