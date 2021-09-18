Season 10 of American Horror Story (AHS): Double Feature comes to the end of its first part, called “Red Tide”, in the next episode, 10×6. The chapter should bring the closure of the Gardner family saga, after Doris (Lily Rabe) took the pill. FX has released a preview of what will happen next.

Check out the promo for the 6th episode of AHS season 10, titled “Winter Kills”:

In the preview, we see Harry (Finn Wittrock) trying to stop using the drug, while his daughter Alma resists the idea. The body of “Tuberculosis” Karen (Sarah Paulson) is recovered from the sea, and Austin Sommers (Evan Peters) and Belle Noir (Frances Conroy) plan to wipe out what’s left of the Gardner family and “clean up the town.”

Season 10 of AHS contains ten episodes in all. The second part is titled “Death Valley” and has only four episodes. The plot involves aliens.

What happened in episode 10×5 of American Horror Story?

In “Gaslight”, Harry and Doris welcome the new baby, but nothing is normal. Alma sucks part of her younger brother’s blood and Doris is led to believe that it was all a dream. But the teeth marks reveal the truth.

Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), influenced by Ursula (Leslie Grossman), gives the pill to Doris. In the end, she transforms into one of the beings that populate the city. Ursula wants Alma to convince Chemistry to close a deal.

Mickey succeeds while TB Karen hits rock bottom. She decides to search for the Gardners’ baby to save him from Belle, but, along with Mickey (Macaulay Culkin), finds Doris and, later, an army of bloodsuckers, who close the only door Karen had, forcing her to taking the pill.

Finally, she kills Mickey before slicing her own wrists and walking towards the ocean, causing the tide of blood that gives title to the first part of the season.

Episode 6 of Season 10 of American Horror Story: Double Feature will air on September 22 in the United States, on the FX channel and on the Hulu streaming platform the following day.

Around here, the episodes are not being shown on television, but will be released on the new Star+ streaming service.