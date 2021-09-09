The FX channel released this Thursday (9) the full preview of the next episode of American Horror Story, the 10×5.

According to the official synopsis, in the episode titled Gasligh, Harry “must fight to keep Alma in check while Doris is pushed beyond her limits.” The script by Brad Falchuk and Manny Coto and the direction was in the hands of John J. Gray.

Check out the full preview of the 10×5 episode of AHS:

10th season of AHS

In season 10 of the series, a young writer who moves with his family to a seaside town with the aim of curing his writer’s block. The writer, however, looks as if he will begin to bring to life a sequence of bizarre events in the city.

In addition to the return of faces already known to fans of the series, such as Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy and Billie Lourd, the series also features Chad Michaels, Spencer Novich and Macaulay Culkin.

The fifth episode of the tenth season of American Horror Story will air on September 15th (Wednesday) on FX.