American Horror Story: 10th season wins enigmatic poster; look!

American Horror Story has just had another promotional material released, which is a poster with a new and scary image of a skull.

The show, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, is a series of supernatural horror anthology in which the seasons have already covered a haunted house, a psychiatric hospital, a supernatural hotel, an American horror show, among many others.

This Monday (19), Murphy posted, on his Instagram account, a photo of a skull slightly buried in the wet sand with the simple caption: “I love it”.

Featuring the official title of the season, American Horror Story: Double Feature, the image of the skull spawned several theories.

American Horror Story: Double Feature – more details about the 10th season of anthological horror

After the ninth year, entitled American Horro Story: 1984, the creative forces behind AHS prepared for season 10, always keeping the plot a secret. After confirming the return of Peters and Paulson, after their brief hiatus, the cast list won the addition of Macaulay Culkin in an undisclosed role. Last month, Murphy revealed the 10th season title, which appears to have a nautical and coastal theme.

The long-awaited AHS: Double Feature is due to be released on the FX channel at the end of 2021. Still, the production shows no signs that it is about to end, having been renewed until the 13th season. Recently, Murphy created an online poll that allows fans to vote between Bloody Mary and Mermaids for a future theme.

Be sure to keep up with all the news about the 10th season of American Horror Story!