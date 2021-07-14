American Horror Stories: trailer, release date

American Horror Stories: Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology presents its US premiere trailer, cast and release date: “Terror Takes a New Form.” Coinciding with the arrival of American Horror Stories, the new horror anthology in the form of a television series as a spin off of the famous American Horror Story (whose season 10 premieres this August), we review the keys to one of the premieres most anticipated of the genre this year, the work of Ryan Murphy, creator of the original series, from its final trailer that you can see heading this news to its release date, platform and cast.

American Horror Story Horror Anthology

Thus, the new work by Ryan Murphy framed in the horror genre aims to tell us a self-concluding story in each episode starring one of the many characters that we have met throughout the 9 seasons of American Horror Story and that this same month of August premieres its tenth season: American Horror Story Double Feature.

American Horror Stories opens in the United States on the FX on Hulu channel on July 15, although there is still no official release date in Spain. It will likely be available over the next few months on the Disney + Star channel. As a reminder, all nine seasons of American Horror Story will be available on Disney’s Star Channel on August 27.

This new spin off has a wide cast with some old acquaintances such as Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Ashley Martin Carter, Paris Jackson, Belissa Escobedo, Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit, Rhenzy Feliz, Madison Bailey, Kyle Red Silverstein, Amy . Grabow, John Carroll Lynch, Naomi Grossman, Dyllon Burnside, Nico Greetham, Charles Melton, Kevin McHale, Billie Lourd, Virginia Gardner or Danny Trejo as a murderous Santa Claus.

American Horror Stories premieres this July 15 on FX on Hulu in the United States; At the moment it does not have an official date in Spain, although it should not take long to arrive.