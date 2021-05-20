American Horror Stories: Spinoff Series Gets Hulu Debut Date

American Horror Stories: The world of American Horror Story (AHS) will expand in the coming months. The expected spinoff of the horror series, American Horror Stories, debuts in July on the streaming platform Hulu.

Following, the 10th season of American Horror Story is released. The completion of the first 10 episodes of the new year will take place on Halloween (October 31).

AHS: the expansion of the horror franchise

Ryan Murphy, creator of the series, has yet to release much information about the spinoff. What is known so far is that each episode of the production will tell a different story with the characters investigating myths and legends. In addition, American Horror Stories will bring back part of the original AHS cast.

On the other hand, the iconic horror series also launches its 10th season with news. Called Double Feature, the new year will be divided into two moments: one on land and the other at sea. American Horror Story will be launched on the FX channel with new names in the cast, among them Paris Jackson (Gringo – Vivo ou Morto), Kaia Gerber (Sister Cities) and Macaulay Culkin (Forgot Me).

Impeachment: American Crime Story, another Murphy’s creation, will air in September with Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Betty Gilpin (Glow), Billy Eichner (Parks and Recreation), Sarah Paulson (Escape), Clive Owen (The Perfect Plan) and more.