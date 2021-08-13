American Horror Stories: Series is Renewed For Season 2

This Friday afternoon (13), Variety magazine confirmed that the series American Horror Stories has been renewed for a second season. The news was revealed even before the last episode of the season aired on August 19th.

Furthermore, the portal states that the narrative format must continue: with each episode telling a unique horror story, unconnected to the other chapters. The premiere of new episodes is only for 2022.

American Horror Stories is a spin-off from the famous American Horror Story series, created by Ryan Murphy, owner of numerous hits such as Glee, Ratched and Pose. In the plot, each episode tells a horror story, and features familiar faces from fans, including Matt Bomer, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Emma Roberts.

Also participating are John Carroll Lynch, Naomi Grossman, Charles Melton, Billie Lourd, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Ashley Martin Carter, Paris Jackson, Belissa Escobedo, Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit, Rhenzy Feliz, Madison Bailey, Kyle Red Silverstein, Dyllon Burnside, Nico Greetham, Kevin McHale and Virginia Gardner.