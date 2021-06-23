American Horror Stories: New Poster In The Series Links With Murder House

American Horror Stories: The FX channel and Hulu released this Tuesday (22) a new official poster of the series American Horror Stories, a production derived from American Horror Story. Fans who have followed every season since the beginning will remember the house in the background of the photo, known as Murder House. She was the main setting for the series’ first series of episodes. However, it remains to be seen whether the original characters will return to the spin-off plot.

Series creator Ryan Murphy had already shared the production’s first promotional image on his Instagram.

The cast includes well-known actors from Murphy’s productions. Among them are Kevin McHale (Glee), Charles Melton (American Horror Story), Dyllón Burnside (Pose) and Nico Greetham (The Graduation Party).

American Horror Stories is set to debut July 15 on Hulu. In Brazil, the series should only arrive in August with the launch of Star+, streaming from Disney to adult audiences.