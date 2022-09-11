American horror stories “Lake” have a lot in common with this Disney movie

“American Horror Stories,” a spinoff of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchak’s “American Horror Story” series, changes the long-standing format of the horror franchise. Instead of an entire season to explore its narrative, the spin-off has only one episode, approximately 40 minutes. The second season of the spin-off horror series is much better than the first. “The Lake”, the eighth episode of the second season, explores the mystical dangers that water can pose. At the same time, it has quite a lot in common with one Disney movie.

Despite the hilarious subtext of most Disney films, many of them come from rather dark fairy tales. Holes may not be as horrific as fairy tales as some of the studio’s animated films, but Louis Sachar’s novel does touch on some pretty dark themes, including child labor, racism, and abuse. Although “Holes” and “American Horror Stories” may use themes in different ways, the similarities between the two projects cannot be ignored.

The similarity between the “Holes” and the “Lake” from “American Horror Stories” is striking. On a simplified level, both tell the story of a child who has been involved in a supernatural family history. In “Holes,” Stanley Yelnuts IV (Shia Labeouf) and Zero (Chleo Thomas) both suffer from the unfortunate history of their families. Their unusual and unfair actions were an important factor that prompted them to go to Camp Green Lake to dig holes. For both Stanley and Zero, their circumstances ultimately have a meaningful and optimistic conclusion. After all, both characters can spare their families the suffering they have endured for countless years.

The “Lake” uses a similar strategy. Finn (Olivia Ruir) unknowingly reveals the dark history of her family after the death of her brother Jake. Near the end of an episode of American Horror Stories, Finn learns that her brother has drowned in a lake whose dam is guarded by her father’s law firm. To make matters worse, Finn and her mother discovered that Reed Prescott, the man who built the dam, chained those who opposed the construction of the dam to a cement block and drowned them. The shock factor in “The Lake” appears when Finn’s father Jeffrey (Teddy Sears) reveals that he is a descendant of the Prescott family, and justifies the terrible actions Reed took years ago to make the project possible. In the end, Finn and her mother come to the conclusion that the tragedy that befell their family happened because of their dirty connection with the Prescotts, and the lake residents wanted revenge.

The construction of the narrative in both “Lake” and “Holes” is also similar. Both use memories of historical narratives relevant to moving the story forward. “The Lake” uses only one flashback scene, in which Reed Prescott chains men to a cement block and drowns them. This scene gives the “Lake” an explanation of the bodies located at the bottom of the lake, as well as the true villain of the episode. Without the connection that forms between Prescott’s dark history and the lake, Finn, Jake and their parents have no reason to become the target of the lake and its inhabitants.

The holes rely more on historical memories, but it is also necessary for the necessary purpose. In “Holes” there are two main episodes of memories that are necessary for the development of the plot. The first is intended to give context to the Zero character. He is a descendant of Madame Zeroni, a fortune teller who was betrayed by the man with whom she made an agreement. This man’s inability to keep his promise to Zeroni is what triggers the Elnat family curse, which is credited with getting Stanley into hot water. This also creates a hereditary bond between Zero and Stanley, which serves as the basis of the Holes.