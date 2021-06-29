American Horror Stories Is The anthology Of The Famous Horror Series: Trailer and Release Date

American Horror Stories: The new and terrifying spin off of the American Horror Story series already has its first trailer and posters, as well as its premiere date on FX on Hulu.American Horror Stories is the new spin off series as an anthology of the celebrated and successful horror series American Horror Story that is now in its tenth season. And we already have the first teaser trailer, as well as its official posters, of a new product framed in the horror genre that will premiere on July 15 on the FX on Hulu channel in the United States and will soon do so in Spain through from the Disney + Star Channel.

American Horror Story and its horror anthology

At the moment little is known about this new series beyond that it will revisit some of the most iconic scenes and moments of a main series that has been terrorizing fans of fear and horror for 9 years through the most varied themes of the genre. . This is how Ryan Murphy has dropped it, creator of this successful television horror universe that makes its way through new formats.

So much so, that the presence of Kevin McHale, Dyllón Burnside, Charles Melton or Nico Greetham, among others, in addition to some common names from American Horror Story, has already been confirmed. Actress Sarah Paulson (Glass, The Spirit, American Horror Story: Murder house) has also been confirmed to direct some episodes of this new anthology.

According to the head of the FX channel, John Landgraf, American Horror Stories intends to become stronger as part of the platform’s offer and that episodes are scheduled to be released until Halloween, so we have a good handful of chapters ahead of us. disturbing and terrifying. Let us also remember that American Horror Story: Double Feature, opens its season 10 on August 25 with mermaids and aliens.