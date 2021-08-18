American Horror Stories: Dylan McDermott and Jamie Brewer return

AHS spin-off American Horror Stories seems to end season 1 where it started: at Muder House. At least two characters from the first season of the original American Horror Story are back: Dr. Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott) and young Adelaide Langdon, “Addie” (Jamie Brewer) will participate in the spin-off season finale. The seventh episode was called “Game Over”.

McDermot had already returned as the tormented psychologist at Murder House in 2018’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Addie returns to horror history for the first time.

They are joined by characters who appeared in the first episode of American Horror Stories: Merrin Dungey as Dr. Andi Grant, Sierra McCormick as Scarlet, Paris Jackson as Maya, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Selena Sloan as Erin, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena and Valerie Loo as Nicole.

Actress and singer Noah Cyrus makes her debut in the AHS universe in Game Over. Mercedes Mason, Nicolas Bechtel, Adam Hagenbuch and Tom Lenk are also cast in the final episode.

American Horror Stories ends its first season this week in the United States, but there’s more to come from the spin-off: It was already announced in early August that the series has been renewed for a second season. The new episodes of American Horror Stories are set to premiere in 2022.

Season two, unlike AHS, should keep the same format of isolated, individual stories, rather than following a single storyline throughout the season, like the American Horror Story anthology.

The final episode of Season 1 of American Horror Stories premieres on August 19 on the FX channel and streaming platform Hulu.

The tenth season of the original series that gave rise to the franchise, American Horror Story: Double Feature, is already scheduled for its premiere: it will be on August 25th, on the FX channel.

Did you like the American Horror Stories spin-off? And what are you waiting for from season 10 of AHS? Let us know in the comments!